A Meadville football legend whose gridiron career was cut short was honored earlier this month in Philadelphia.
Journey Brown, former running back for the Meadville Bulldogs and the Penn State Nittany Lions, served as honorary host at the annual Simon’s Soiree event at Citizens Bank Park. The event raises funds for Simon’s Heart, a Conshohocken-based nonprofit that raises awareness about and promotes treatments for preventable cardiac problems in children.
The sold-out fundraiser came a month after Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after his heart stopped during a Monday Night Football game, organizers noted.
Brown ended a promising football career at Penn State after being diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a disease that causes the walls of the heart to become abnormally thick. Though not related to COVID-19, Brown’s condition was detected as a result of the team’s COVID testing protocol at the start of the 2020 season.
In addition to family members, including Meadville’s Mayor Jaime Kinder, Brown was joined at the event by his former Penn State running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider, now assistant head coach and co-offensive coordinator with the Nittany Lions.
Brown’s condition is not only the most common form of genetic heart disease, according to the American Heart Association, it is also the most common cause of sudden cardiac-related death among young people and athletes under the age of 35.
Honored along with Brown were the friends and family of 19-year-old Caroline Kyle of Blue Bell, who died suddenly in her sleep on July 9, 2022, from Long QT Syndrome, a condition that can be detected during routine heart testing.
With special appearances by former Philadelphia Phillies Mickey Morandini and Milt Thompson, Philadelphia news personalities and sports team mascots from the city, the event celebrated Brown’s commitment and effort to protect hearts and save lives, and raised money to support Simon’s Heart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.