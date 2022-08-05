State Sen. Michele Brooks wants to hear from residents who lack high-speed internet access in order to prioritize broadband funding to the areas of greatest need.
One of the biggest issues with deploying broadband across the state is finding accurate and reliable maps, Brooks said. The Federal Communications Commission indicated that its new maps will not be completed until the end of the year or the beginning of next year, while many entities across the commonwealth — from Penn State to many individual counties — have begun creating their own maps for their own communities.
“We have been working to close the digital divide, and we would be grateful for the community’s help in pinpointing areas that lack internet access,” Brooks said. “The information you provide me will be taken back to the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority as we begin the process of distributing money to the most unserved and underserved communities in our commonwealth.”
Brooks reminded constituents that this process is not a mechanism for complaints on existing coverage, such as the cost or the lack of competitors.
To share the exact address where you lack internet access, email mbrooks@pasen.gov or call (800) 457-2040.
