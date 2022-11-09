Michele Brooks is headed to a third term as the state senator from Pennsylvania’s 50th Senatorial District.
With all precincts reporting in the district, unofficial results have Brooks, a Republican, with a commanding lead of more than 2-to-1 over Democratic challenger Rianna Czech of Conneautville. Unofficial results have Brooks with 68,125 votes and Czech with 27,588. The 50th Senatorial District covers all of Crawford and Mercer counties and almost all of Lawrence County.
“I’m incredibly grateful and humbled by the support,” Brooks said Tuesday night. “I will continue to work hard and try to find commonsense solutions.”
Brooks, 58, of Jamestown in Mercer County, first was elected to the state Senate in 2014 and was reelected to another four-year term in 2018. She previously served eight years in the state House before being elected to the state Senate. She began her political career as a Jamestown Borough Council member and then served as an elected Mercer County commissioner before running for state representative.
She currently serves as chair of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee and vice chair of the Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee.
Priorities in Brooks’ new term will be “to continue to work together to strengthen our communities,” she said.
Brooks plans to work on policies that “will help our kids have the same opportunities we had.”
Energy costs and inflation in general are big issues for families, she said. While many of the policy decisions to deal with energy costs and inflation come from the federal level, Brooks said work needs to be done at the state level as well.
“The prices farmers are paying for fertilizer and spray only exacerbates the costs they have — which we all have to pay,” she said.
Political newcomer Czech, 28, who is a mechanic, said that though she didn’t win, “the electoral process works. We had a high voter turnout. Regardless of the outcome, the voting process worked.”
Czech, an eight-year veteran in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.
Vote totals are unofficial at this point. Adjudication of ballots containing write-ins in Crawford County as well as processing mail-in ballots from 32 Crawford County precincts must be completed before official tabulation begins. Official tabulation of the vote is not expected to begin until next week.
