State Sen. Michele Brooks invites Pennsylvanians 55 and over, as well as caregivers, to the senior expos she is hosting this month.
The first will take place Friday at Vernon Central Hose Co., 16589 McMath Ave., Meadville. The second is Sept. 23 at Greenville Alliance Church, 63 Conneaut Lake Road, Greenville.
Both expos run from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The expos give residents the opportunity to learn about resources and programs provided by state government, as well as local nonprofit and community groups in the area. They will also offer skin screenings, flu shots and prize drawings provided by vendors.
“People should be able to enjoy their lives at all stages. To help facilitate that as residents’ needs change, I am offering a convenient way for seniors to access information about housing, safety and health — all in one location,” Brooks said. “As always, there is no cost to attend these fun, educational events.”
There is no need to RSVP for the expos.
• More information: Call (724) 588-8911 or email mbrooks@pasen.gov.
