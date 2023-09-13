A Senior Expo will take place Sept. 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Vernon Central Hose Co., 16589 McMath Ave.
“This expo is always a welcome opportunity for me to meet with seniors personally and connect them with the experts and information that will allow them to lead safer, healthier and more fulfilling lives,” state Sen. Michele Brooks said in making the announcement. “By bringing these experts together under one roof, we can maximize the convenience for seniors and give them a chance to meet friends in a central location for an event that is not only informative, but fun.”
New this year at the expo, seniors will have the opportunity to have a free bone density test. Guests also will find a wealth of information and health services provided by state government, as well as local nonprofit and community groups in the area.
Those planning to receive a flu shot or vaccine at the event are advised to bring a Medicare, VA or insurance card.
Veterans of the Vietnam War Post 52 will be accepting snacks and personal care items for the troops overseas. Items such as eye drops, lip balm, small packs of tissues, toothpaste, toothbrushes, snack crackers, Pringles and beef jerky are welcome. Also, there will be signing of Christmas cards to mail to troops.
Refreshments, giveaways and door prizes will be offered.
There is no need to RSVP.
• More information: Call (724) 588-8911.
