GREENVILLE — State Sen. Michele Brooks invites seniors and caregivers to a Senior Expo on Sept. 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greenville Alliance Church, 63 Conneaut Lake Road.
“This expo is always a welcome opportunity for me to meet with seniors personally and connect them with the experts and information that will allow them to lead safer, healthier and more fulfilling lives,” Brooks said. “By bringing these experts together under one roof, we can maximize the convenience for seniors and give them a chance to meet friends in a central location for an event that is not only informative, but fun.”
New this year at the expo, seniors will have the opportunity to have a free bone density test. In addition, guests will find a wealth of information and health services provided by state government, as well as local nonprofit and community groups in the area.
Flu shots will be available to everyone, with the VA Butler Health Care System offering them to veterans and a flu shot provider administering the vaccine to all others who are interested. For those planning to receive a flu shot or vaccine, bring your Medicare, VA or insurance card.
Veterans of the Vietnam War Post 52 will be accepting snacks and personal care items for the troops overseas. Items such as eye drops, lip balm, small packs of tissues, toothpaste, toothbrushes, snack crackers, Pringles and beef jerky are always welcome. Also, participants be signing Christmas cards again this year to mail to the troops.
Refreshments, giveaways and door prizes will be offered.
There is no need to RSVP for this event.
• More information: Call (724) 588-8911, or visit senatorbrooks.com and Facebook.com/senatormichelebrooks.
