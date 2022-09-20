GREENVILLE — State Sen. Michele Brooks will host a Senior Expo on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greenville Alliance Church, 63 Conneaut Lake Road.
“All sorts of information will be available at my Senior Expo to help the mature members of our community and their caregivers so they’re able to enjoy their life to the fullest at all stages,” Brooks said.
This expo gives residents the opportunity to learn about resources and programs provided by state government, as well as area nonprofit and community groups. It will also offer prize drawings provided by vendors. Flu shots will be available, with the Butler Veterans Affairs offering them to veterans and a flu shot provider administering the vaccine to all others who are interested.
There is no need to RSVP.
• More information: Call (724) 588-8911 or email mbrooks@pasen.gov.
