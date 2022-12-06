NEW CASTLE — State Sen. Michele Brooks is relocating one of her district offices to New Castle.
Brooks' new office in New Castle replaces the office in Edinboro, which closed on Friday as Edinboro is no longer part of the 50th District.
The New Castle office opens Monday at 1905 W. State St. It can be reached by calling (724) 654-1444 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Brooks' offices at the Vernon Township Municipal Building, 16678 McMath Ave., Meadville, and 100 Hadley Road, Suite 100, Greenville, are unchanged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.