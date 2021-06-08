Projects that deploy high-speed broadband service infrastructure in unserved and underserved areas in the 50th District could be eligible for funding through a new state program, authorized under legislation supported by Sen. Michele Brooks.
The program is open to nongovernmental entities with the technical, managerial and financial expertise to design, build and operate a high-speed broadband service infrastructure. Funding supports projects that can offer access to services that will enhance economic development, education, health care and emergency services.
Applications will be accepted until Sept. 24. Grants will be awarded by the Commonwealth Financing Authority.
“I urge all those eligible to apply for this funding to act now, to help meet critical needs for broadband service in rural Pennsylvania,” said Brooks, whose district includes Crawford County. “Whether you need reliable internet for work, school, health care or other uses, this program can help link families and businesses to the information and connectivity they need.”
The Unserved High-Speed Broadband Funding Program (UHSB) provides grants to deploy middle-mile and last-mile high-speed broadband infrastructure to unserved areas, defined as a designated geographic area in which households or businesses do not have access to at least 25 megabits per second downstream speeds and 3 megabits per second upstream speeds.
Funds may be used for acquisition, construction, equipment and site preparation costs associated with the deployment of middle-mile and last-mile high-speed broadband infrastructure.
The maximum grant amount of any UHSB project can't exceed $1 million or 75 percent of the total project costs, whichever is less.
• More information: Visit https://dced.pa.gov/program.