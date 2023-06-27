VERNON TOWNSHIP — Crawford Central School Board packed significant spending into a meeting that lasted 15 minutes Monday. The spending ranged from communications upgrades for the district’s elementary schools to cafeteria tables, and from rising insurance premiums to soaring legal costs.
The board’s votes on each of the spending questions were 8-0 and came with no discussion. Board member Ryan Pickering was absent from the meeting. Superintendent Tom Washington attended via videoconference.
In renewing the district’s relationship with attorney Tim Sennett of Knox McLaughlin Gornall & Sennett P.C., the Erie-based law firm that has represented the district since 2003, the board saw the standard rate increase by 24 percent, from $125 per hour last year to $155 per hour for 2023-24. The rate has increased nearly 50 percent since 2019-20, when the district paid $105 per hour for standard services.
The rates for more specialized services from the firm range as high as $225 per hour for tax assessments and $220 per hour when shareholders address issues related to special education. Work done by paralegals will be billed at $100 per hour.
The district will see an increase of nearly 30 percent in its commercial insurance premiums. The coverage, which includes property, general liability and excess liability coverage, does not include medical insurance.
The new annual premium of nearly $240,000 from First National Insurance is an increase of more than $54,000 over the current premium. The vast majority of the increase comes from the cost of property coverage.
Some of the spending will result in improvements that can be seen and heard inside the district’s buildings.
The board approved replacement of two sets of doors at Cochranton Junior-Senior High.
“We needed them,” Director of Buildings, Grounds and Transportation Matt Tarr said regarding the doors after the meeting.
The new doors will be installed by Meadville Plate Glass for $62,400. The firm’s bid for the project was the only one received.
Neason Hill Elementary School will receive a new public address system at a cost of $72,500. The work will be performed by Johnstown-based Horizon Information Systems, one of two companies to bid on the project.
New phone systems will be installed at Cochranton, First District, Second District and West End elementary schools at a total cost just under $103,000. The work will be performed by The Wilkins Co. Inc. of Erie.
The board heard repeated criticisms over the course of several months regarding classroom phones not working in several of the district’s buildings. Washington said repeatedly at the time that plans were in the works to replace the aged phone systems.
The board on Monday also approved $270,000 in spending for cafeteria tables from P.E.M Co. of Pittsburgh and nearly $45,500 for a combination oven from Singer Equipment Co. of Elverson for use at Neason Hill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.