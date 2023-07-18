A $610,000 project to waterproof and preserve eight bridges in Crawford County is scheduled to begin this week.
The project will include work on the following bridges:
• Route 6 — Bridge over French Creek in Borough of Cambridge Springs.
• Miller Station Road (Route 1016) — Bridge over French Creek in Rockdale Township.
• Grant Street (Route 1025) — Bridge over French Creek in Borough of Cambridge Springs.
• New Richmond Road (Route 1033) — Bridge over Mackey Run in Richmond Township.
• Mackey Hill Road (Route 1035) — Bridge over Kelly Run in Rockdale Township.
• Townhall Road (Route 2005) — Bridge over French Creek in East Fairfield Township.
• Wilson Chutes Road (Route 2008) — Bridge over French Creek in West Mead Township.
• Church Road (Route 3005) — Bridge over Bennett Run in North Shenango Township.
Work will include surface treatment of the bridge decks, minor concrete repairs, protective coating on parapet walls, minor sidewalk repairs, and pavement markings, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
Construction is expected to begin today, weather permitting, and to be completed by September, PennDOT said.
One lane of each bridge will remain open throughout the project and traffic will be controlled by flaggers.
Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions and anticipate travel delays during active work hours.
Contractor is Mekis Construction Corp. of Fenelton.
