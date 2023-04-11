HYDETOWN — Replacement of a 93-year-old bridge will bring a 13.4-mile detour with it when the project begins Monday just northwest of Titusville, according to an announcement from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
The $1.98 million upgrade to the bridge that carries Route 408 over Oil Creek is expected to be completed by Oct. 2. The detour, which will be posted using routes 8, 27 and 428, is expected to be in place for the entirety of the project.
The project will include the removal of the existing 192-foot bridge and construction of a new two-span steel beam superstructure and reconstruction of roadway approaches. Work will also include improvements to drainage, guide rail, delineation and pavement markings.
The existing bridge, located between Patterson Road and Main Street, was built in 1930 and is classified as poor condition with a posted weight limit of 27 tons, combination 39 tons. About 1,532 vehicles use the bridge on an average day, according to PennDOT.
Mercer-based Clearwater Construction Inc. will perform the work. State funds will pay for the entire cost of the project.
Information on the project is available at penndot.pa.gov/district1 by clicking on the Construction Projects/Roadway link under the Resources heading. Pick the Crawford County box then choose the Route 408 Bridge Project. A complete list of more than 100 projects planned for PennDOT’s Northwest Region this year can be found under the Resources tab.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.