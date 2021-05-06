Three municipally-owned bridges around Crawford County may be improved with financial help from the county.
County commissioners are expected to act next week on awarding more than $225,000 worth of grants to help pay half the cost of bridge work in Meadville and the boroughs of Cambridge Springs and Townville.
Meadville is seeking a $68,950 grant to rehabilitate a bridge on Clinton Court, while Townville is seeking $60,000 to replace a culvert on West Fremont Street, Zach Norwood, the county's planning director, said at Wednesday's work session of county commissioners.
Cambridge Springs is seeking $100,000 to replace a culvert on Church Street, which also is state Route 408. The culvert also sustained some additional damage due to recent rains, he said.
The grants would come from county's Act 13 program funds with the municipalities proving matching funds, Norwood told the Tribune.
Act 13 authorizes the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to collect drilling impact fees on unconventional oil and gas wells. The fees are distributed annually to state agencies, counties and municipalities based on allocation formulas. The Unconventional Gas Well Fund distributes impact fee money only to counties and municipalities with unconventional wells, while the Marcellus Legacy Fund is distributed to all counties, with or without wells. Crawford County receives money from both funds.
Money is distributed into three classifications — local environmental initiatives, impact fees and at-risk bridges — with applicants then applying for grant funds from the county.
Money for the Meadville and Townville projects would be from at-risk bridges funds which are competitive, while the Cambridge Springs project would be a capital investment grant from the fund, Norwood said.
The projects were reviewed by the Crawford County Planning Commission's transportation committee which is making the recommendations.
Commissioners also are expected to act next week on awarding more than $75,000 in Act 13 funds to nine environmental initiatives around the county related to trails and recreation. The competitive grants range from $3,400 to $16,000.
