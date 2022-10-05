UNION TOWNSHIP — A dedication ceremony for a bridge honoring the late Pennsylvania State Police Trooper John W. Marin is set for Friday at 11 a.m.
Marin retired in 1994 from the Troop E barracks in Meadville after having joined the state police on Nov. 7, 1968. He passed away Nov. 3, 2018.
Marin worked most of his career as a criminal investigator and was part of several major cases in the area. Because of the work he did as a criminal investigator, he received a letter of commendation for the critical role he played in bringing down one of the largest tractor-trailer theft rings in the eastern United States.
“JW,” as he was known, also served as a patrol trooper, public information officer, sniper and liaison to the U.S. Marshals Service.
The dedication site is the intersection of Snake, South Watson and Geneva roads where Union, Vernon and Greenwood townships intersect. Relocation due to inclement weather will be at Faith United Methodist Church, 15439 State Highway 285.
The roadway will be closed to through traffic, so attendees may park along the roadway.
State Sen. Michele Brooks will dedicate the bridge in memory of Marin.
