UNION TOWNSHIP — John W. Marin may not have sought recognition, but the late Pennsylvania State Police trooper now has been honored at a place he loved.
A state bridge over Conneaut Outlet in Union Township formally was dedicated in Marin’s name in ceremonies Friday morning.
Marin, a native of the small nearby community of Geneva, was a 26-year veteran of the state police.
“He loved this little bridge and fished from it as a young man,” Shelly Price, one of Marin’s daughters, told the crowd of about 100 at Friday’s dedication ceremony. The bridge is near the intersection of Snake, Geneva and South Watson Run roads where Union, Vernon and Greenwood townships meet.
“He never sought out or desired attention like this,” Price continued. “He just quietly did his job. I think he’d be very humbled by this.”
Marin, who passed away Nov. 3, 2018, had joined the state police in November 1968. He retired in 1994 from the Troop E barracks in Meadville after working most of his career as a criminal investigator and was part of several major cases in the area.
Due to his work as a criminal investigator for the state police, Marin received a commendation letter for the critical role he played in bringing down one of the largest tractor trailer theft rings in the eastern United States.
The three-year investigation in the 1980s led to arrests involving multiple arsons, corrupt state officials, a murder conspiracy, a conspiracy to steal M-16 ammunition from an armory in Indiana and the prosecution of a corrupt sheriff in Georgia by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It culminated in a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) prosecution and conviction of the leader of the organization in Pittsburgh.
“This case kept morphing into different directions,” William Conley, who was a Pennsylvania deputy attorney general who prosecuted the case. “Throughout this over three year investigation, Trooper Marin’s investigative skills, determination and professionalism were instrumental in our obtaining convictions of every person charged.”
Conley noted Marin worked with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to improve PennDOT’s procedures for issuing tractor trailer titles based upon the techniques that were uncovered, which had allowed the conspirators to obtain “clean” titles for the stolen trucks.
Conley, who later worked as a federal prosecutor, said he considered Marin “to be among the best criminal investigators with whom I had the privilege of working.”
While Marin worked to arrest criminals, he treated everyone with respect and care, according to Trooper Gary Knott.
Knott told the crowd he never worked with Marin, but benefit from Marin’s personal kindness after Marin arrested Knott’s mother and stepfather as part of the tractor trailer investigation when Knott himself was just age 9.
“To share with you the meaning and the impact Trooper Marin’s words had on me that day would keep me at this podium for hours,” Knott said. “But I can tell you this, what he said to me that day gave me hope for my future when I was at a point when I couldn’t see past the devastation of that moment.”
Knott said that on the day of his parents’ arrest, Marin brought his own son the barracks who was the same age as Knott “just so I would have someone my age to talk to while he (Marin) took care of business.”
“Over the next several months while my mother cooperated with Trooper Marin and other authorities all over the country, he was the consummate professional,” Knott continued. “He always made it a point to check in on me.”
Marin had a job to do as an investigator that was difficult at times, leaving no stone unturned to see justice was served, Knott said.
“But he recognized my mother was a human being and a mother. He treated her with respect and dignity,” Knott said. “Which are reasons I believe she was never a recidivist. She never even so much as got a speeding ticket the rest of her life until she past away in 2015.”
“Even after getting out of prison she said JW was her friend and always would be,” Knott said of his mother. “That says a lot about the character of the trooper who put my mother behind bars.”
Marin’s widow, Patricia, said “I’m overwhelmed, absolutely just overwhelmed” of the recognition for her husband.
“John didn’t share about his work,” she said of the three-year investigation. “I knew it was dangerous, but only because another trooper told me it was.”
While Marin was a criminal investigator he also served as a patrol trooper, public information officer, sniper and liaison to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Friday’s dedication ceremonies of the bridge came about through the efforts of Kurt Dennis, chairman of the Greenwood Township Board of Supervisors, and state Sen. Michele Brooks, whose district includes Crawford County.
Dennis advocated for Marin’s recognition, getting Brooks to sponsor legislation to get the bridge named in Marin’s honor.
Brooks said the efforts to get the bridge named Trooper Marin’s honor will make the state trooper’s memory everlasting.
