COCHRANTON — The borough of Cochranton could have a state-licensed brewery by next summer.
Earth Logix LLC of Cochranton has a brewery license pending with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB). A letter of notification from the board of the pending license application was noted at this week's public meeting of Cochranton Borough Council.
The letter to the borough states the brewery application was made April 15. A copy of the letter was obtained by the Tribune through a right-to-know request.
The brewery would be located at Crooked Creek Stables, 121 E. Pine St., with Earth Logix LLC as the licensee, according to the PLCB's online records.
Brandi Benson is chief executive officer of Earth Logix and Gerald Benson is vice president of sales, Shawn Kelly, PLCB press secretary, told the Tribune on Tuesday.
While all details have not been finalized, Brandi said the proposed brewery would be on the site of the former W.L. Dunn Stables in the borough.
Property is under contract, but the real estate deal has not closed. The real estate closing is contingent upon PLCB approval of the brewery license, she said.
"It's very preliminary, there are a lot of moving parts," she said. "The first step is getting the brewery license (approved)."
Renovations to the building housing the brewery will take at least six months, according to Benson. The site also would have about 25 acres of property.
"It would be a brewery, restaurant and entertainment venue," she said of the proposed plan.
Benson estimated an opening in the late spring or early summer of 2022 if the project moves forward.
Though Cochranton is a "dry" community that does not permit retail alcohol sales, the brewery license still is lawful under PLCB regulations, according to Kelly.
"This type of license can be granted by the PLCB, even though the municipality is 'dry,' because the potential licensee is a manufacturer," he said.
When Prohibition ended in 1933, Pennsylvania law made alcohol sales a local option, according to the PLCB. Voters in each municipality could ban on the sale of alcohol, that is stay "dry," or allow its sale. Board records show voters in the borough of Cochranton banned the sale of retail liquor in 1934 and the sale of retail beer in 1935.
If the board approves the brewery license, borough residents still would have an option — if they so choose, according to Kelly.
"Ever since the law changed in 2019, the residents of the municipality can hold a local option election and vote to make the municipality dry for any or all types of manufacturer, in which case the brewery license could not then be renewed by the PLCB," he said.
If that were to happen, the license holder could transfer the license to a different municipality.
