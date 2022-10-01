VERNON TOWNSHIP — The Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute’s message is straightforward when it comes to fighting breast cancer or other forms of cancer.
“No one fights alone” is inscribed on a banner as patients enter the facility in Vernon Township.
Breast cancer awareness
Have you been diagnosed with breast cancer or do you know someone close to you who has been diagnosed with breast cancer?
The treatment center takes a team approach in helping breast cancer and other cancer patients.
This past spring, Meadville Medical Center’s Barco Oncology Institute formalized its own breast cancer navigation program
It’s how the physicians and nurses at the center assist the patient with biopsy and navigate through diagnosis and treatment.
It’s helping to get potential cancer patients screened and tested sooner and, if needed, into treatment quicker.
“The fear of cancer keeps people away from getting treated for cancer,” Dr. Gurleen Pasricha, an oncologist with the center, said. “The biggest worry for new patients is entering the cancer center.”
“We didn’t have a (formal) navigator program before,” she continued. “The biggest reason to start this program was when patients are getting biopsy, there’s no one to hold their hand and guide them through.”
That’s where either Heather Bargar or Kelli Wright, both registered nurses, or Alisha Sheatz, a respiratory therapist, come into play.
One of the three is present with a patient when a biopsy is done. They’ll then follow up on all the pathology associated with the biopsy and notify the physician who ordered the patient’s biopsy and coordinate any referrals.
Bargar, Wright and Sheatz all are cross-trained in helping a patient navigate through the different aspects of cancer treatment.
“We’re right here with you throughout the process,” said Betsy Brown, a registered nurse who is the director of oncology services at the center.
The cancer center keeps several appointments open each week so patients can schedule an appointment quickly with an oncologist if they receive a positive diagnosis. The center also will help facilitate referrals to an oncologist at another facility, if the patient wishes, Brown said.
“It’s the patient’s choice, obviously, but the majority do come here because they are attached to Meadville Medical Center,” Brown said.
Patients then can be seen within about a week to 10 days following the biopsy.
“That’s about how long it takes to get full results — so we can discuss treatment options,” Bargar said.
Breast cancer is treatable with a survival rate at upward of 90 percent at all stages and 99 percent at the early stage, according to Dr. Brian Karlovits, the center’s chief of oncology services.
It may take up to 18 months for a patient to go from diagnosis to completion of treatment, but Karlovits stresses, “no cancer is the same, no patient is the same.”
“Care never ends — from the time a patient is diagnosed through survivorship,” Karlovits said of the approach. “The care is always there, but active treatment may stop.”
Maintaining a healthy diet and exercising is key in cutting down the potential development of breast cancer, according to the team.
Many of the breast cancer patients seen at the center have estrogen receptor positive cancers, Karlovits said.
If a patient is overweight, more estrogen can be produced because fat cells make estrogen, he said. Extra fat cells mean more estrogen in the body and estrogen can make hormone-receptor-positive breast cancers develop and grow.
“If you’re overweight more estrogen can be made, raising the risk,” he said. “That’s why healthy life style is key.”
