Every October we see pink throughout the community in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
There are pink ribbons, pink posters, pink clothes, pink hats, pink food and drink, and just about anything else you can think of can be turned pink.
The color signifies the need to be aware of this deadly disease and to offer support for those battling it.
It is likely that most of us know someone who has had or has breast cancer. Some of these loved ones survived, but sadly, many did not.
The National Breast Cancer Awareness Association and the nonprofit Susan G. Komen have been educating the public about breast cancer for decades. The numbers, according to their literature, and facts are startling.
One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. That’s an average of one person every two minutes in the United States.
The two most common risk factors of breast cancer are being born female and getting older. According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 9 percent of all new cases of breast cancer in the U.S. are found in women younger than 45.
In 2022, it is estimated that nearly 44,000 people (about 530 of them males) in the U.S. will die from breast cancer.
About 170,000 people in the U.S. are living with metastatic breast cancer.
While many people who get breast cancer do so because of genetics, there are lifestyle choices that can lead to contracting the disease. Smoking, drinking and not exercising are at the top of the list for making oneself susceptible to breast cancer.
Hopefully, the pinkness of the month of October will attract plenty of attention, which will go a long way toward educating the public.
In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, public health officials said they are committed to providing education on the importance of breast cancer screenings, early detection and healthy living. Inserted in today’s Meadville Tribune you will find our “Breast Cancer Awareness” special section, which provides information on breast cancer, screening for the disease, survivor stories and more.
For individuals who are unsure of their risk, the CDC explains that the risk of developing breast cancer is influenced by many factors, such as:
• Getting older. The risk for breast cancer increases with age; most breast cancers are diagnosed after age 50.
• Genetic mutations. Inherited changes (mutations) to certain genes, such as BRCA1 and BRCA2. Women who have inherited these genetic changes are at higher risk of breast and ovarian cancer.
• Reproductive history. Early menstrual periods before age 12 and starting menopause after age 55 expose women to hormones longer, raising their risk of getting breast cancer.
• Having dense breasts. Dense breasts have more connective tissue than fatty tissue, which can sometimes make it hard to see tumors on a mammogram. Women with dense breasts are more likely to get breast cancer.
• Personal history of breast cancer or certain non-cancerous breast diseases. Women who have had breast cancer are more likely to get breast cancer a second time. Some non-cancerous breast diseases such as atypical hyperplasia or lobular carcinoma in situ are associated with a higher risk of getting breast cancer.
• Family history of breast cancer. Women (as well as men) who have a first-degree relative (mother, sister, daughter, father or brother) with a history of breast cancer have two times higher risk of developing breast cancer compared to those who do not have this family history.
As with many types of cancer, medical experts do not know exactly what causes breast cancer, health officials said, but they do know that early detection and healthy living can offer some protection.
There are also some modifiable risk factors that can increase your risk of developing breast cancer.
These include weight gain after the age of 18, being overweight or obese (for postmenopausal breast cancer), use of combined estrogen and progestin hormone therapy, physical inactivity, long-term heavy smoking and alcohol consumption.
Here are recommendations to help reduce the risk of breast cancer:
• Getting regular physical exercise.
• Maintaining a healthy weight.
• Limiting alcohol intake to no more than one drink a day.
• If taking, or have been told to take, hormone replacement therapy or oral contraceptives (birth control pills), ask your doctor about the risks and find out if it is right for you.
• Breastfeeding your children, if possible.
• If there is a family history of breast cancer or inherited changes in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, talk to a doctor about other ways to lower risk.
“Remember, the best protection is early detection,” health officials said.
