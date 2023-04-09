Brenda Braden of Summerhill Township is seeking a Republican Party nomination for Crawford County commissioner.
This announcement was received by The Meadville Tribune’s March 7 deadline for candidate announcements.
A municipal secretary/treasurer since November 2011, Bradem currently is employed by Beaver, Greenwood and West Fallowfield townships and temporarily is working at Pine Township as well. She previously worked for Summerhill Township and had served as the interim secretary/treasurer for Pine and Summit townships.
“Working as a municipal secretary/treasurer has given me the opportunity to develop a relationship and work with members of PennDOT, various solicitors, and the PA Auditor General’s Office, as well as various other levels of government personnel,” she said. “I know Pennsylvania Municipal Code, zoning and ordinance procedures, Universal Commercial Code (UCC), and Dirt and Gravel Road Grant criteria.”
Braden said she wants to take her municipal experience to the county level to address volunteer fire department and emergency medical services issues, taxes and management of the county.
“Transparency to the public at all levels, listening to concerns, and being accountable are very important to me for serving the public,” she said. “In addition to my abilities and knowledge, I feel I bring integrity, honesty, and accountability.
“Responsible spending and sound fiscal management of taxpayer dollars, short term planning and the foresight to see future issues the municipality may face 10, 20, or even 30 years ahead are all part of serving our local taxpayers,’ Braden said.
Prior to her municipal government work, Braden worked in the mental health field and had been a veterinary technician.
She has been an emergency medical technician for 18 years and volunteers with Fellows Club Fire and EMS of Conneautville, where she also was appointed treasurer for 2023.
In addition, she has been a Crawford County 4-H horse and pony leader for a number of years.
She is a high honors graduate of the former Conneaut Valley High School where she participated in basketball and softball. She is the mother of three children and five grandchildren.
