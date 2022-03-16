The boroughs of Springboro, Conneautville and Linesville will hold a series of public events later this month to allow the public the chance to provide input on the boroughs’ co-developed comprehensive plans.
The boroughs in 2019 each passed a resolution to begin updating their comprehensive plans and explore possible collaborations. In Pennsylvania, communities that adopt a multi-municipal comprehensive plans can enter into cooperation agreements for mutual benefit.
The open house-style events will allow attendees to review their borough’s past vision and provide their own ideas. Light refreshments and civic engagement activities for youth will be provided.
Details for the events are:
• Springboro Borough — March 21 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Spinrboro Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall, 176 N. Main St.
• Conneautville Borough — March 22 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Conneautville Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall, 1015 Strawberry Alley.
• Linesville Borough — March 29 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Lakeland Senior Center, 209 S. Pymatuning St.
The boroughs’ original comprehensive plans all date back to the 1970s. The update process has involved a series of studies to inform the planning process, covering demographic changes, a review of existing plans and the physical conditions within each borough.
Last summer, a community survey was administered in each borough, and garnered a “high response rate,” according to organizers. The results of that survey, and other studies, will be on display at the events.
Ideas taken from the events will be examined for potential partnerships or collaborations that may exist between the three communities.
“I’m excited for not only hearing what residents and investors have to say but also for discovering how the three communities can work together going forward,” said Katie Wicket of the Linesville Planning Commission, who also chairs the plan’s steering committee.