Author Jen Craven will sign copies of her new novel "All That Shines and Whispers" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 27 at Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville.
Craven's book, described as a work of historical fiction loosely based on "The Sound of Music," was published Feb. 25.
The story follows Lara, who is depressed, lonely and homesick — on top of broken hearted after the boy she thought she loved in Austria turned out to be a traitor. While the family settles into a new life in Switzerland, thanks to the always-positive disposition of their mother, Lara retreats further into her sadness. She longs for the freedom to live life on her own terms. There’s just one problem: She’s hiding a secret that could threaten to destroy not only herself but the family she loves.