Eighteen months after a controversy over a display of LGBT-themed books in a high school library drew media, protesters and passionate crowds to a series of school board meetings, the issue seems largely dormant in PENNCREST School District.
In June 2021, the uproar filled a district auditorium for two meetings, blended into a debate over critical race theory that occupied the board and filled meetings for additional months and led to several policy changes.
The changes included the creation of a “Request for Challenge/Reconsideration of Material Form,” according to Superintendent Tim Glasspool.
The book display that started the controversy included a half-dozen books, including “Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out,” a 2014 nonfiction account of the gender transition experiences of several youths, and “Stonewall: Breaking Out in the Fight for Gay Rights,” a 2015 history of the gay rights movement aimed at teens.
Today, all of the books remain in the library at Maplewood Junior-Senior High School, Glasspool said, and the Penncrest.org website includes lists of all the books in all of the district’s libraries. None — not even the six in the photo that sparked outrage from numerous residents and a board member — have drawn any official complaints, according to Glasspool.
“We haven’t had any forms submitted,” he said. “All of that information is there. We’re trying to be as transparent as possible.”
In neighboring Crawford Central School District, controversy over library books has not flared in the way that it has next door in PENNCREST or in much of the country, according to Superintendent Tom Washington.
Librarians in the district are responsible for selecting new books, he said, and rely on reviews in popular trade journals, awards and curriculum needs to determine the choices.
“The librarians look to the students’ interests too,” Washington said. “They are aware of which books students want to read, such as graphic novels. If an author is popular, the librarian may order additional books.”
If a particular book does cause concerns for a family, Washington described a largely informal method for accommodating those concerns.
“We would encourage parents to talk with their child and we know that many do,” he said. “Librarians have shared that students have told them that their parents do not want them to read that book. We don’t want to limit book choice too much as that is what gets kids to read.”
