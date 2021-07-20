Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.
Name: Timothy Taquan Bolden
Age: 25
Height: 5 feet, 10 inches
Weight: 210 pounds
Hair color: Black
Eye color: Brown
Wanted for: The defendant has two warrants. The first warrant issued is for robbery (involving a firearm) and criminal trespass in connection with a homicide that occurred on July 3. The second is for violating terms of probation on original charges of a guilty plea to felony aggravated assault. He was last known to have short dreadlocks and dental braces. Officials said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information, contact the Meadville Police Department at (814) 724-6100 or the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.