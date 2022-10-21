WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — The body of an Allegheny County woman whose abandoned car was discovered north of Meadville on Oct. 10 was found Friday morning, authorities said.
Emily Stalter, 32, of Castle Shannon died by suicide, according to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell.
“Everything we’ve been investigating today indicates that she has been dead since Oct. 10, the day her car was spotted in that wooded area,” Schell said in a phone interview with The Meadville Tribune.
Stalter hanged herself from a deer stand located in woods about 285 yards south of East Cole Road near where it intersects routes 6 and 19, according to Schell.
Schell said no autopsy was planned.
Stalter’s red Toyota Solara convertible sedan was discovered by the property owner on a private road off routes 6 and 19, near where French Creek Parkway meets Baldwin Street Extension, according to West Mead Township police.
The discovery of Stalter’s body was reported at 7:36 a.m. Friday, according to Schell. She was found by “a family friend who’s been up here quite often walking the woods looking for her,” he said.
The discovery was reported about 40 minutes before the planned start time for a search near the area by Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville and other agencies.
State police at Meadville and the Crawford County Coroner’s Office were assisted by West Mead 2 Volunteer Fire Department and West Mead Township Police Department.
See Saturday's Tribune or check online at MeadvilleTribune.com for more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.