WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — The Crawford County Coroner’s Office confirmed it investigated a body found in West Mead Township on Tuesday.

The deceased was discovered in a wooded area east of the Western New York & Pennsylvania Railroad tracks near McHenry Street after 1 p.m.

The body was found by railroad workers who were doing maintenance, Greg Beveridge, a county deputy coroner, confirmed to the Tribune.

The death was ruled a suicide, Beveridge said. The deceased’s name is being withheld pending notification of family members and release of the remains, which are in the custody of the coroner’s office.

