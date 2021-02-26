NORTH SHENANGO TOWNSHIP — A body discovered Thursday night in western Crawford County is that of an Andover, Ohio, man who had been missing almost three weeks.
David Anderson, 28, of Andover, Ohio, was found deceased along a former railroad right-of-way between Crom and Leach roads in North Shenango Township.
Andover Police Department and the Crawford County Coroner’s Office confirmed this morning that the body discovered was Anderson’s.
Anderson was dropped off in Espyville around noon Feb. 6, according to a posting on the Andover Police Department’s Facebook page on Feb. 10. Anderson was last seen by witnesses walking on Leach Road, reportedly wearing a pink/white hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and blue tennis shoes, the posting reads.
All-terrain-vehicle riders discovered Anderson’s body just before 6 p.m. Thursday along the railroad right-of-way, about a half-mile south of Crom Road, Scott Schell, Crawford County coroner, said.
The riders contacted Crawford County 911 with Conneaut Lake Regional Police and the Coroner’s Office initially dispatched to the scene, Schell said.
An autopsy on Anderson will be scheduled for this weekend to determine the manner and cause of death, Schell said.
Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville now is handling additional investigation of the case.