WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — Bob Moss of Conneaut Lake, a philanthropist and retired construction company executive, has been named this year's Winslow Award recipient.
The Winslow Award honors an individual, group, business or industry that has made a significant contribution to the economic growth of the greater Meadville area.
The award was presented this evening during the 52nd annual Greater Meadville Area Day dinner.
Moss is a former owner of Associated Contractors and partner in Tri County Developers, which developed the Downtown Mall in Meadville.
He also has worked to revitalize the appearance and economic activity of the borough of Conneaut Lake.
Moss, his wife, Kathleen, and Robert and Bobbie Moyers purchased and donated land for the development of Ice House Park at Conneaut Lake.
Moss also is a cofounder of the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee. The committee has completed a $4 million revitalization project with infrastructure upgrades to Fireman's Beach, Memorial Park, and Water Street from First to Third streets in the borough.
Pick up a copy of Friday’s print edition of The Meadville Tribune or check meadvilletribune.com later for more details.