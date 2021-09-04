The Winslow Award is given annually to an individual who has made an impact in the community.
I was thrilled to read that Bob Moss was the winner this year.
I have known who Bob Moss was since high school because he was a few years older than I am so he was one of the "upperclass."
Through the years I knew what he had done in his professional life (to a degree) and how his companies have prospered and contributed to the economic success of the area — providing jobs for hundreds of people and constructing buildings which have in turn provided many opportunities for others to succeed. He has definitely directly and indirectly impacted our community in a positive way.
About 20 years ago when the Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society was formed, I got to know him a little better. He married a friend of mine and we would laugh about things that she did long before she met him.
He attended some of the meetings of the historical society and offered his knowledge of the history of the town. He is one of those really nice guys who will do what he can to help others.
I have been impressed by Bob for so many things, but mostly three things — his down-to-earth attitude; his idea of not just saying there is a problem, but suggesting some solutions; and especially for his attitude about his wife.
He gave Kathy credit for being the one who actually got the revitalization of Conneaut Lake started years ago when she said something had to be done about the traffic lights downtown.
I thought at the time how proud he always seemed to be to have Kathy as his wife and I realized it was not the only time I saw that in him.
He is proud of his family and all its accomplishments and contributions to the area, but he is also humble and cares about people and the town.
He is generous in sharing his knowledge and his time, always seems to be seeking solutions to issues instead of pretending they don't exist.
It's just always nice to see him walking around town with Kathy as down-to-earth as anyone can be.
While he is a dignified businessman, I think one of my favorite memories is when he and Kathy did a "Sonny and Cher" routine for an historical society show. It was really well done and brought the expected laughter and cheers.
It was a fun time, but I really was impressed not just by how well he performed, but because he did it because his wife asked him to do it.
I thought of him and other successful men who agree that at least part of their success comes because of the support of their wives and how proud they are of their wives.
The committee that chose Bob as the Winslow Award winner did an excellent job in recognizing the success of a man who always seems to be looking for ways to help his community and sharing his knowledge so others can learn not just how to do something, but being an example of addressing the issues and seeking solutions to the problems.
At the same time, he always takes time to appreciate others — especially his wife — and I think that is as important as everything else because successful people like Bob Moss realize that people succeed by learning to work together and doing what's best for everyone.
He continues to be an example of a successful person — not just as a community leader, but as a man who cares about his family, and his town and will do what he can to make sure their future is bright.
Bob Moss never struck me as one who did anything for praise. But, I'm really glad he got an award recognizing his contributions.
I'm sure the satisfaction of knowing he has helped in so many other ways is good enough for him.
But, it's always good for others to see someone like Bob Moss recognized.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was society and communities editor.