The Crawford County Treasurer's Office is once again issuing boat launch permits from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Treasurer Christine Krzysiak said.
The permit is required for powered or unpowered boats, including kayaks, canoes, rowboats and stand-up paddleboards. A launch permit is a permit to allow use of Pennsylvania’s waterways.
The cost is $13.97 for a single-year permit and $23.97 for a two-year permit.
Permits are available at the Treasurer's Office at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.