Controlling veterinary costs and addressing camping space are two issues to be handled before the start of the 2021 Crawford County Fair.
Dean Maynard, president of the Crawford County Fair Board, said committees have been reviewing both issues and he expect to call a special session prior to the board's Aug. 12 monthly meeting to act on their recommendations.
Any actions taken would be put in place for the fair, which is scheduled Aug. 21-28.
Veterinary costs for the fair, which is billed as Pennsylvania's largest agricultural fair and the largest east of the Mississippi River, can run nearly $15,000 a year.
"We want to keep up the quality of service while we spend our money smarter," Maynard said. The fair is looking to be transparent, but needs to reduce the cost. It looks to trim its veterinary expenses by as much as a 30 percent.
"It means streamlining our decision making and keeping the vet onsite fewer hours to reduce our costs," he said. "We think it's doable."
Safety for campers on the fairgrounds means changing the distance between them.
There has been an average of 11 feet between camping trailers, Maynard said. But, following a meeting with fire and other public safety officials, recommendations are being made to increase space between campers.
The 67-acre fairgrounds can have more than 300 campers onsite during the fair.
The committee reviewing camping safety is working with various department heads before making recommendations.
"We have about 10 to 14 feet between campers depending on the area," Maynard said. "It could be increased up to 20 feet."
However, if the space between trailers is increased, it could displace between 75 to 100 campers.
"If we have to displace 100 campers, they have to go somewhere," Maynard said. "With that comes the need for electric, water and septic hookup. There's a lot of logistics and those hookups aren't cheap."
Maynard said the fair doesn't want to inconvenience anyone, but it needs to work with department heads to make camping safer for everyone.
This year, there will be additional space on the fairgrounds for camping as there are no amusement rides planned. Space normally used for rides and the ride operator's camping trailers space will be available to reconfigure this year's camping for exhibitors.
"This is a great year to take that first step," Maynard said.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.