The Crawford County Board of Elections has set times for public pre-canvass and canvass of mail-in and absentee ballots in the Nov. 8 election.
At their meeting Wednesday, board members voted to hold the public pre-canvass, or opening of only the outer envelopes of the mail-in and absentee ballots, on Election Day from 2 to 6 p.m. in the Assembly Room at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville.
The canvass, or counting of those votes, which is opening of the secrecy envelope containing the actual mail-in or absentee ballot, won’t take place until after 8 p.m. that day, when polls are closed.
The canvass will take place on Election Day between 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. in the Assembly Room. It will continue the next day from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily until completed.
However, those who vote by machine at their polling precinct will have their choices counted at individual precincts after polls close at 8 p.m. Machine counts then are made by poll workers at each precinct, with individual precinct results then taken to the Crawford County Election and Voter Services Office at the courthouse as well as posted at the precinct.
The Board of Elections also set official tabulators and alternate vote tabulators for the primary.
Tabulators will be John Christopher Soff, Francis Weiderspahn Jr. And Eric S. Henry. The three are the county commissioners and comprise the board; however, none are on the ballot. Alternate tabulators are Christopher Seeley, Jennifer McCarl and Marlo Urey.
Official tabulation, or count of the vote, will begin at 9 a.m. Nov. 14 at the courthouse and continue daily until completed.
Official tabulation normally is the Friday after the November Election Day. This year the Friday is Nov. 11 which is Veterans Day, a federal, state and county holiday, and the courthouse will be closed.
While there will be unofficial results known on Election Day, Pennsylvania could institute things to speed up the official vote count, according to Soff, chairman of the elections board.
One would be to allow counties to do pre-canvassing of mail-in and absentee ballots prior to Election Day.
Another would be Pennsylvania instituting a qualified write-in candidate rule for elections.
Official vote counts in counties have been slowed until multiple days after an election due to write-in votes on mail-in and absentee ballots.
“We spend hours — frankly days and days — going through and adjudicating write-in votes whether local, state or federal” for the official vote count, Soff said. “We can get preliminary results, but we can’t get official results until we have time to adjudicate all of the write in votes — all the different spellings, all the crazy names. That would be eliminated if the state instituted a qualified write-in system.”
County boards of elections across Pennsylvania have been asking for the changes for the past couple of years.
“They just don’t seem to want to listen to counties when they make those requests,” Soff said.
