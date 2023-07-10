A special exception zoning hearing is set for the proposed conversion of the Theta Chi fraternity house, 388 N. Main St., to a substance abuse disorder treatment facility.
Crawford County Drug and Alcohol Executive Commission (CCDEAC) is the prospective owner of the building.
The fraternity house is located within a single-family residential zone and is a nonconforming use. The proposed substance abuse treatment facility also would be a nonconforming use.
Under Meadville’s Zoning Ordinance, a change from one nonconforming use to another is permitted only by special exception.
The special exception hearing is scheduled for July 20 at 1:30 p.m. at the Meadville City Building, 894 Diamond Park.
The facility would house between 15 to 24 people who are in substance abuse recovery programs, Anita Robinson, CCDEAC’s executive director, told The Meadville Tribune.
Robinson said the special exception hearing would be the first of many steps in the process including getting all necessary state approvals.
No timeline has been set as to when the center potentially would open, if approved, she said.
The Theta Chi fraternity house has been up for sale since December 2022. It has been the home of the Beta Chi chapter of Theta Chi at Allegheny College since 1942.
The Beta Chi Building Association for Theta Chi Fraternity at Allegheny College owns the home.
The association put it up for sale due to a combination of recurring property maintenance issues, lower enrollment within the chapter, and insufficient financial donations.
The home, built in 1923, has 5,599 square feet and includes 22 bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an industrial stove and fire suppression system in the kitchen, and parking for approximately 12 vehicles.
