The Crawford County Board of Elections has set times for public pre-canvass and canvass of ballots for the May 17 primary.
At its meeting Wednesday, the board voted to to a public pre-canvass, or opening of only the outer envelopes of the mail-in and absentee ballots, May 17 from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Assembly Room at the Crawford County Courthouse in Meadville.
The canvass, or counting of those votes, which is opening of the secrecy envelope containing the actual ballot, won’t take place until after 8 p.m. that day, when polls are closed. The canvass take place between 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. in the Assembly Room. It will continue the next day from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., if necessary, then daily at those hours until finished.
However, those who vote by machine at precincts will have their choices counted May 17 after 8 p.m. when precinct counts are turned in at the office.
The Board of Elections also set official tabulators and alternate vote tabulators for the primary. Tabulators will be John Christopher Soff, Francis Weiderspahn Jr. and Eric S. Henry. The three are the county commissioners and comprise the board; however, none are on the ballot. Alternate tabulators are Stephanie Franz, Jennifer McCarl and Marlo Urey.
Official tabulation, or count of the vote, will begin at 9 a.m. May 20 at the courthouse and continue daily until completed.