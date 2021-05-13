The Crawford County Board of Elections has set times for public pre-canvass and canvass of ballots for Tuesday's primary.
The county will do a public pre-canvass, or opening of only the outer envelopes of the mail-in and absentee ballots, Tuesday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the Assembly Room at the Crawford County Courthouse in Meadville.
The canvass, or counting of those votes, which is opening of the secrecy envelope containing the actual ballot, won’t take place until after 8 p.m. Tuesday, when polls are closed. The canvass take place between 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. in the Assembly Room. It will continue Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., if necessary, then daily at those hours until finished.
However, those who vote by machine at precincts will have their choices counted Tuesday night after 8 when precinct counts are turned in at the office.
The Board of Elections also set official tabulators and alternate vote tabulators for the primary. Tabulators will be John Christopher Soff, Francis Weiderspahn Jr. and Eric S. Henry. The three are the county commissioners and comprise the Board of Elections; however, none are on the ballot. Alternate tabulators are Christopher Seeley, Jennifer McCarl and Marlo Urey.
Official tabulation, or count of the vote, will begin at 9 a.m. May 21 at the courthouse and continue daily until completed.
The board also approved a polling place lease agreement with St. Brigid Church of Meadville for 2021 for use of its social hall at $100 in May and November. The church's social hall is the polling site for Meadville 3rd Ward, 2nd precinct.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.