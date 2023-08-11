SUMMIT TOWNSHIP — Summit Township Building Code Appeals Board has denied an appeal by Conneaut Lake Park’s owner requiring an automated fire suppression sprinkler system be installed in one of the park’s buildings planned for renovation.
In January, park owner Keldon Holdings LLC appealed a ruling from the township’s building code inspector requiring the system.
Keldon wants to renovate an approximately 33,600-square-foot building into an indoor amusement and events center. The building currently doesn’t have an automated sprinkler system.
Board members voted 2-0 Wednesday night rejecting Keldon’s appeal without comment. The Meadville Tribune was the only media to attend the hearing. John Tracey and Chris Fuller voted to reject; board Chairman John McGlynn was absent.
The vote was made after six minutes of deliberations by the two members. Deliberations followed almost an hour’s worth of testimony by Keldon representatives.
Tribune messages to Todd Joseph of Keldon Holdings LLC asking for comment on the vote went unanswered on Thursday.
At Keldon’s initial appeal hearing on Feb. 15, the board postponed a vote pending receipt of additional information. The board had asked for specifics on the project including what other fire protection Keldon specifically would have to offset a lack of a sprinkler system.
However, at Wednesday’s hearing no fire prevention specifics were presented to the board by Keldon officials.
What was presented for approval was a proposed floor plan only to install a 2,740-square-foot bar area with restrooms in the northeastern corner of the building.
The bar area is designed to hold a maximum of 99 people which would not require a sprinkler system under building code regulations, Robert Frost, Keldon’s architect, told the board.
The entire building can house up to 2,240 people, which would require a system, he said, though the approximately 31,000 square feet remaining was to remain undeveloped.
The bar area would have interior walls 9 feet high to separate it from the rest of the building’s interior. That would leave an interior gap of at least 5 feet as the building’s side walls are 14 feet high while the height of the ridge roof of the building is between 26 and 28 feet.
Board members did question why the planned interior walls for the bar weren’t to ceiling height and why there was no planned fire alarm panel with sensors and strobe warning lights or other measures.
“For the record, I’m perfectly prepared to resubmit these properly as I would have done, but I was told otherwise” by Keldon, Frost told the board at one point.
Joseph did join Wednesday night’s hearing by telephone about 20 minutes into the proceeding.
He told the board the anticipated cost of an automated sprinkler system “made it an unjustifiable project” financially to renovate building.
“A hard-wired fire alarm system, I mean yeah that works, but there’s not one there now,” Joseph said. “I don’t really foresee the need considering we didn’t change the openings. All the exits still exist and they’re all brand new.
“A hard-wired fire alarm is fine, but is it a necessity? I don’t think so,” he continued. “Just like I don’t think a sprinkler system is a necessity.”
Joseph also disputed there could be more than 2,200 people in the building.
It brought a mild rebuke from Fuller, who told Joseph that only the bar area was being considered and a list of offset measures was needed.
“What you need or needed to come to this meeting with was a list of compensatory measures — a list of things that you’e will to do to avoid having a sprinkler system installed,” Fuller said.
With the formal vote to reject, the board will draft and issue a separate findings of fact and conclusions of law within the next 30 days for the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.