Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. High 64F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 40F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.