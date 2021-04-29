A construction project at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville is causing one of that city's polling locations to change for the May 18 primary.
The Crawford County Board of Elections voted Thursday to move the polling location of Titusville 1st Ward, 2nd Precinct within the campus — from Henne Auditorium to the J. Curtis McKinney II Student Union/Gymnasium.
The relocation is due to renovations being done to the auditorium, according to County Commissioner Christopher Soff, who chairs the election board.
The change only is for the May 18 primary as renovations at Henne are due to finish by early fall.
Parking for voters remains the same as the buildings are adjacent, Soff said.
At its April 14 meeting, members of the Board of Elections agreed to advertise the proposed change at both polling sites as required by state law prior to taking a vote.
Soff said postcards are being sent to all registered voters in Titusville 1st Ward, 2nd Precinct, notifying them of the location change.
In a related matter, the board approved agreement with the University of Pittsburgh to use the McKinney site at no cost for the May 18 primary.
Keith Gushard can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.