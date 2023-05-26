The Crawford County Board of Elections has started public adjudication of write-in votes from mail-in and absentee ballots cast in the primary election.
Adjudication is a review to determine voter intent.
On Thursday, the board completed the adjudication of all write-in ballots cast in person at all 68 precincts on May 16, according to Christopher Soff, chairman of the elections board.
With those completed, the board began the adjudication of mail-in and absentee ballot write-ins on Thursday. It has completed adjudication of write-ins on Democratic mail-in and absentee ballots for the first 17 of the county’s 68 precincts. The board does adjudication alphabetically by precinct and has completed through Greenwood Township, Soff said.
Once adjudication of write-ins on Democratic Party mail-in and absentee ballots from all 68 precincts is finished, the board then will do the same process for write-ins on the Republican Party mail-in and absentee ballots, according to Soff.
Public adjudication of the primary ballots continues today from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the assembly room at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville.
