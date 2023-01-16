Crawford County Board of Elections formally wants to combine some voting precincts in both Meadville and Titusville.
County Commissioner Christopher Soff, who serves as chairman of the elections board, first pitched the possibility last March due to the county having a hard time finding enough poll workers each year for both the primary and general elections.
A formal petition was filed with Crawford County Court of Common Pleas on Dec. 21, 2022. Under the proposal, Meadville’s current nine voting precincts would become six precincts and Titusville’s current seven precincts would become three precincts.
The county will have to hold a hearing on any consolidation before acting on whether to approve any consolidation.
No hearing date has been set as yet by President Judge John Spataro who would hear the matter.
In a recent interview, Soff said he hoped any court ruling would happen to allow enough time to notify affected voters of any changes in time for the 2023 primary in May.
If any hearing or potential ruling would come after the May primary, but before the November general election, Soff said it probably would be preferred to have any changes be effective with the 2024 election cycle.
“We’d rather not change in midstream in mid-2023,” he said.
There are several reasons for the move to consolidate some precincts in the county’s two cities.
“One is a difficulty in finding enough people to have full boards of election in each of the precincts,” Soff said.
The county has had trouble keeping some poll workers due to attitude from some members of the public.
“The manner by which poll workers are accosted by certain voters on Election Day,” Soff said. “Their integrity is challenged. Their processes are challenged. They are disrespected at times — and there’s really no call for that. That’s added to our difficulty.”
Many of the poll workers are older residents who have been poll workers for 30 or 40 years or more, but want to retire from doing it, he said.
“Another issue is ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) requirements,” Soff said. “Some polling locations where people have voted for years are not ADA-accessible. State law says every (polling) place must be ADA-accessible.”
Election workers check locations to make sure they are accessible or are moving toward accessibility.
The petition to county court to consolidate some precincts would formalize what the Board of Elections has done since 2021.
In 2021, the board voted to relocate the locations of some smaller precincts in the two cities due to a shortage of poll workers. The respective precincts’ machines were separated within those sites.
Under the county’s petition to the court, three of nine precincts in Meadville would be eliminated:
• Meadville’s 5th Ward would combine into Meadville’s 1st Ward 1st Precinct. It would vote at Grace United Methodist Church Annex, 828 N. Main St., which is the current 1st Ward, 1st Precinct polling site.
• Meadville’s 2nd Ward 2nd Precinct would combine into Meadville 3rd Ward 2nd Precinct. It would vote at St. Brigid Church Social Hall, 967 Chancery Lane, which is the current polling location for both of those precincts.
• Meadville’s 4th Ward would combine with the 3rd Ward, 1st Precinct. It would vote at the Meadville Senior Center at Active Aging, 1034 Park Ave., which is the current polling location for both of those precincts.
Meadville’s 1st Ward 2nd Precinct, 2nd Ward 1st Precinct and 2nd Ward 3rd Precinct would remain unchanged.
Under the county’s petition to the court, four precincts in Titusville would be eliminated:
• Titusville’s 1st Ward 2nd Precinct and 4th Ward would combine to form a new 1st Ward.
• Titusville’s 2nd Ward 1st Precinct and 1st Ward 1st Precinct would combine to form a new 2nd Ward.
• Titusville’s 5th Ward, 2nd Ward 2nd Precinct and 3rd Ward would combine to form a new 3rd Ward.
Since 2021, all seven current precincts in Titusville have voted at one location — the Titusville YMCA gymnasium, 505 W. Walnut St., with separate voting areas for each of the precincts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.