The Crawford County Board of Elections has certified the May 16 primary election results.
With no formal challenges to the results filed with the Crawford County Court of Common Pleas, the board on Monday gave final approval to official tabulation results of the Republican and Democratic primary ballots. That OK came following a state-mandated five-day waiting period between preliminary and final approval.
Official tabulation books with each party’s ballot results remain on public review in the Crawford County Board of Commissioners Office, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, and also are available for public inspection on the county’s website, crawfordcountypa.net.
The results do have one tie in a municipal office race — the Republican Party nomination for East Fairfield Township tax collector. William Morrell and Lori Guianen each received 66 votes. That tie is to be settled publicly today at noon in the Crawford County Elections and Voter Services Office, 903 Diamond Park, according to Christopher Soff, chairman of the Board of Elections.
Letters to those winning write-in candidates who received enough votes to qualify to appear on the November general election ballot are being mailed this week, according to Jessalyn McFarland, director of elections. Those individuals must have the letter of acceptance at the Elections and Voter Services Office by July 12; otherwise, the respective nomination for that particular office will remain vacant, she added.
Official results show Sherman Allen, a former county commissioner, getting 195 write-in votes on the Democratic ballot to win one of that party’s two nominations. Democrats only had one candidate on the ballot for commissioner — Christopher Seeley.
A person needs a minimum of 100 write-in votes for a countywide office to be potentially on the ballot in the fall, while school board write-in candidates only need a minimum of 10 votes to be potentially on the ballot.
Also, several Republican candidates for other countywide offices received more than 100 votes on the Democratic ballot for their respective offices and also may appear as the Democratic nominee for their office. However, any successful write-in candidate must accept the party’s nomination of the office.
Results for selected offices below are listed in order of finish. Any countywide results of fewer than 100 write-in votes are categorized as scattered.
Official tabulation results given final approval Monday:
County commissioner
(vote for two) Democratic — Christopher R. Seeley, 4,008; Sherman Allen (write-in), 195; Todd Siple (write-in), 110.
Republican — Eric Henry, 4,860; Scott Schell, 4,374; Todd Siple, 4,022; Roger L. Schlosser, 2,840; Brenda Braden, 1,441.
Coroner
(vote for one) Democratic — None on ballot; Eric Coston (write-in), 231; Toni Longo (write-in), 127.
Republican — Eric Coston, 5,964; Toni Longo, 1,808; Aimee C. Spitzer, 1,611.
Auditor
(vote for two) Democratic — Darien Pfaff, 3,685.
Republican — Renee Kiser, 4,930; Kelsey Zimmerman, 4,496; Joshua Manuel, 2,814; Stacey A. Holzer, 2,663.
District attorney
(vote for one) Democratic — None on ballot; Paula DiGiacomo (write-in), 112.
Republican — Paula DiGiacomo, 8,087.
Register/recorder
(vote for one) Democratic — None on ballot.
Republican — Beth Forbes, 8,487.
Prothonotary
(vote for one) Democratic — None on ballot; Emmy Arnett (write-in), 246.
Republican — Emmy Arnett, 6,567; Roan Hunter, 2,724.
Sheriff
(vote for one) Democratic — None on ballot; David Powers (write-in), 118.
Republican — David Powers, 8,948.
Crawford Central School District
Four-year term (vote for five) Democratic — Lisa Whitenack, 1,102; Shanna Hodgson, 1,020; Bonnie Murphy, 640; Wallace G. Mason II, 632; Kevin G. Merritt, 627; Monica Hargenrater, 577; Bryan J. Miller, 443; Robert S. Conley, 413; Ed Devore, 344; Benjamin Bargar, 338; Jeff Rose, 272; Michael Cain, 213; Ron Irwin, 184; Dave Biggs, 175.
Republican — Ed Devore, 1,513; Ron Irwin, 1,475; Monica Hargenrater, 1,225; Jeff Rose, 1,149; Kevin G. Merritt, 1,022; Dave Biggs, 991; Wallace G. Mason, 820; Michael Cain, 766; Lisa Whitenack, 692; Bonnie Murphy, 654; Shanna Hodgson, 627; Bryan J. Miller, 505; Delwood J. Smith, 334.
Two-year term (vote for one) Democratic — Melissa Burnett, 1,147; Tammy Silvis, 398.
Republican — Tammy Silvis, 1,452; Melissa Burnett, 1,229.
Conneaut School District Region 1
Four-year term (vote for two) Democratic — Tim Mc-Quiston, 249; David Schaef (write-in), 17.
Republican — Tim McQuiston, 445; David Schaef, 304.
Region 2
Four-year term (vote for one) Democratic — Travis W. Crytzer, 214; Edward Williamson, 94.
Republican — Edward Williamson, 377; Travis W. Crytzer, 305.
Region 3
Four-year term (vote for two) Democratic — Steven E. Nader, 275; G.W. Hall, 243.
Republican — Steven E. Nader, 594; G.W. Hall, 442; Brooke Leuthold, 313.
PENNCREST School District
Four-year term (vote for five) Democratic — Allison Beers, 1,191; Randy Styborski, 1,149; Tiffany A. Donor, 1,139; David McWright, 1,007; Scott Stallings, 940; Nerissa Galt, 276; Brian E. Custard, 230; Eli Skelton, 218; Ryan Benek, 150; Michael Chausse, 144.
Republican — Brian E. Custard, 1,916; Randy Styborski, 1,740; Michael Chausse, 1,738; Ryan Benek, 1,713; Allison Beers, 1,705; David McWright, 1,460; Tiffany A. Donor, 1,444; Scott Stallings, 1,366; Bob Boylan (write-in), 971; Amber Wright (write-in), 940; Eli Skelton, 349; Nerissa Galt, 241.
Two-year term (vote for two) Democratic — Timothy J. Brown, 1,090; Neil Bullock (write-in), 521; David Valesky, 283; Luigi DeFrancesco, 156.
Republican — David Valesky, 2,225; Timothy J. Brown, 1,730; Luigi DeFrancesco, 1,563; Neil Bullock (write-in), 542.
Vernon Township supervisor
Six-year term (vote for two) Democratic — John Karns, 10.
Republican — John Karns, 382; Robert Scott Davis, 280; John Fuller, 213; Greg Smith, 157; Gary R. Wagner, 150; Chad Kaltenbaugh, 103.
