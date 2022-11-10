Adjudication of ballots with write-in votes in Tuesday’s election will continue today by the Crawford County Board of Elections.
Adjudication is a review of a ballot to determine voter intent.
The board began adjudication of ballots cast in person at the county’s 68 precincts on Wednesday. The board has completed adjudication in 58 of the 68 precincts. Adjudication resumes this morning at the Assembly Room of the Crawford County Courthouse in Meadville following the 9:30 a.m. meeting of county commissioners.
Adjudication of write-in votes on mail-in and absentee ballots from the 68 precinct begins following completion of the precinct cast ballots, according to Christopher Soff, chairman of the elections board.
Updated unofficial county election results include those mail-in and absentee ballots without write-ins. Results in selected Crawford County races are below:
• Pennsylvania 16th Congressional District: Mike Kelly 22,327 and Dan Pastore 10,402.
• Pennsylvania state Senate 50th District: Michele Brooks 24,149 and Rianna Czech 7,911
• Pennsylvania state House 6th District: Brad Roae 15,177 and Nerissa Galt 6,783.
In Mercer County, Parke Wentling of the Greenville area, who represents part of Crawford County until redistricting takes effect, won his bid for a fifth term in the state house. Unofficial results have Wentling with 13,453 votes to Tim McGonigle’s 12,581.
The winner will represent the new 7th District in western Mercer County. District boundaries were redrawn following the 2020 U.S. Census.
