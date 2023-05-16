Crawford County Board of Elections has approved emergency poll workers to staff various precincts across the county for today’s primary election.
On Monday, board members met and approved needed emergency poll workers at 60 out of the county’s 68 polling stations. The appointments were for needed judges of elections as well as majority and minority party inspectors of election at precincts which needed them.
The county has been experiencing a shortage of poll workers for the past few years. It takes about 300 workers to staff the county’s 68 precincts each primary and general election day.
“Every precinct is now covered with at least two,” said Crawford County Commissioner Christopher Soff, who chairs the Board of Elections. “Ideally, we need six at each precinct to help voters check in and set up the machines. Some of the smaller precincts don’t require six, but that’s what we strive for.”
Soff, who is retiring as a county elected official when his term ends at the year, doesn’t see the poll worker shortage easing any time soon.
“Future Boards of Elections will be faced with this,” he said. “It may force the county to go to voting centers in the future for some of the townships and boroughs.”
A voting center would put several individual precincts in one central voting location.
