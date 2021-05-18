VERNON TOWNSHIP — The seven Crawford Central School Board members present Monday for a discussion of the 2021-22 budget offered unanimous support for a tax increase that would be the district’s largest in at least eight years — but not as large as some members would have preferred.
Seven votes would be more than enough to pass the proposed 1.86-mill increase when the board votes next Monday on the preliminary budget. The final budget is expected to be approved June 28.
If approved, the 3.5 percent increase would be the largest since a 2.4 percent increase was approved in 2013. In the years since, the board has twice passed increases of 1 mill and has also approved a single decrease of 0.2 mills.
In fact, the cumulative increase of 1.8 mills over the past seven years proved perhaps the most persuasive piece of evidence in favor of raising taxes this year — just 12 months after the same district officials rejected outright the idea of a tax increase given the widespread economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A slide displayed to the board during the meeting charted the history of the district’s tax increases over the past 35 years. With the overall time period broken into five blocks of seven years, the increase over the most recent period was dwarfed by each of the previous four: From 1986 to 1993, district real estate taxes increased by 7.75 mills; from 1993 to 2000, the increase was 6.01 mills; from 2000 to 2007, district taxes went up 8.12 mills. Between 2007 and 2014, as the district borrowed heavily to finance renovations at its elementary schools, the tax rate went up 10.43 mills.
In terms of percentages, the contrast is even sharper: The hike of 7.75 mills from 1986 to 1993 represented an increase of 42 percent. In contrast, the increase of 1.8 mills over the past seven years is equal to 3.5 percent.
Board Vice President Jeff Rose joked that the graph would come in handy in responding to potential criticism of a millage increase.
“I’d like about 10 copies of that,” he said in reference to the image.
Board President Jan Feleppa offered a different reaction to the sight.
“It’s almost mind boggling to look at that graph,” she said. “It’s almost frightening to look at that graph and see what’s happened in the last seven years that we have not put into our district — that we have not put into education.”
After years of expenditures outpacing revenues, Crawford Central faces a deficit of $5.1 million in the budget for the upcoming school year. Most, but not all, of the deficit can be eliminated by $4.1 million in federal pandemic-related relief.
A similar pattern will follow for the following two years, according to Business Manager Guy O’Neil. Without a tax increase, the district will be forced to spend nearly all of the $17 million in its fund balance as expenditures continue to outpace revenues. With no more federal relief in 2024-25, the district will likely be facing a deficit of $5.8 million with little or no remaining fund balance to cover it.
Board member Kevin Merritt said he would prefer not to raise taxes at all, but that the district’s financial forecast made an increase unavoidable. In fact, he argued, the board should approve the maximum increase allowed without voter approval this year.
“After seeing that chart, we’re going to be in serious trouble next year if we don’t do anything,” Merritt said. “I truly believe if we don’t do the 2.15 (mills), we’re going to regret it.”
Feleppa and board member Bryan Miller said they would support an increase of 2.15 mills as well. Rose expressed support for an increase of 1.86 mills, but said he “would struggle with going to” 2.15 mills, a sentiment echoed by board members Melissa Burnett, Ross Prather and Delwood Smith. Frank Schreck, who has consistently opposed tax increases in the past, and Paula Jo Harakal were absent from the meeting.
With 1 mill equaling $1 for every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value, the owner of a Crawford Central home with the median assessed value of $29,000 will see an annual increase of $53.94 if the real estate tax hike is approved. Under the current rate of 52.61 mills, the same hypothetical owner pays $1,525.69 each year. The increase would generate approximately $843,000 in additional revenue for the district.
