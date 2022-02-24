Pennsylvania blues fans can get a Jeff Fetterman Band doubleheader Saturday.
Rising blues guitarist-vocalist Fetterman, of Kane, performs at Riverside Brewing Company, 1 Fountain St., Cambridge Springs, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
From there, Fetterman and his group make a stop at Altered State Distillery, 1535 W. Eighth St., Erie, and perform from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Fetterman’s most recent album, “Southern Son,” recently was selected a “Top 100 Blues Rock Album For 2021” by respected music chart tracking company, Roots Music Report.
Fetterman and his band are known for their tight, high-energy shows.