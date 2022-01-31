The Blue Streak roller coaster now may lie broken into pieces on the grounds of Conneaut Lake Park, but it continues to live on in the memories of those who enjoyed it and the park.
The Blue Streak was the first roller coaster that Gary Gault rode in the late 1980s when he was about age 9 or 10.
Gault, 45, still lives in the area of Jamestown and Espyville where he grew up. Though he’s ridden other roller coasters, the Blue Streak remains his favorite.
The simplicity of the Blue Streak’s design and its wooded location were the draws.
“It’s a simple out-and-back roller coaster with little hills on the return,” Gault said.
“I like the tunnel — it was pitch black,” he said of leaving the Blue Streak’s embarking station. “You wind around and then it speeds up and you’re going up the first hill. It drops you (down) and you’re just flying through the woods.”
Like Gault, Keith Hunter was and still is a big fan of the Blue Streak.
“In the summer of 2015, I rode it about 150 times,” said Hunter, now 43.
From the Pittsburgh area, Hunter’s family has had a cottage at Conneaut Lake for decades.
Born in 1980, Hunter, too, grew up at the amusement park riding the Blue Streak.
“I really didn’t like it when I was young — it was too bumpy,” he said.
However, other Blue Streak riders taught him a secret for a smoother ride.
“Sit in the middle seat of every car,” Hunter said.
His enthusiasm for the Blue Streak never waned as he became an adult.
When Hunter was able to land a job as the head of maintenance at the park’s Hotel Conneaut in 2016, it became an opportunity to ride the Blue Streak.
“On my lunch break, I’d ride it at least twice,” he said with a laugh. “I love it.”
Keldon Holdings LLC, which became the new owner of the amusement park in March 2021, actually was in the process of tearing down the Blue Streak when portions of it it caught fire Jan. 4.
One of the premier attractions at Conneaut Lake Park, the Blue Streak dated from the park’s 1938 season.
The 17th-oldest wooden roller coaster in the U.S., the Blue Streak was one of two shallow wooden roller coasters by famed coaster designer Ed Vettel that still was operating.
Keldon had demolition and controlled burn permits from Summit Township for the work. Workers were doing a controlled burn of old wood from the coaster when fire spread that day, causing more damage to the Blue Streak.
Keldon Holdings didn’t operate the Blue Streak at all during the park’s 2021 season.
In an interview published in the Tribune on May 25, Todd Joseph of Keldon Holdings said the Blue Streak wouldn’t be operational in 2021, but was to be examined in the fall.
“We’ll get some structural engineers in. No final decision has been made,” Joseph said in the interview.
Joseph did not respond to multiple Tribune requests for comment regarding this story.
Joseph has donated one of the Blue Streak’s cars to the Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society. On its Facebook page Jan. 15, the society announced it had received one of the cars and will put it on display at its museum on North Third Street in the borough.
Bob Disko, who has lived at a cottage at the park since 1972, remembers one thing about the Blue Streak:
“Lines. Whenever it was running, there always was a line to get on it,” Disko said of the Blue Streak. “People came to the park to see it. It never sat idle when it was up-and-running.”
Disko, Hunter and Gault all say they’re staying supportive of Conneaut Lake Park — even though it’s not the same park they once knew without the Blue Streak nor what form operations may take in the coming season.
“I’m still interested in what they’ll do and it’s still a park,” said Disko, who is a member of the Conneaut Lake Area Business Association and active with its annual Pumpkin Fest that’s been held at the park. “I’m hopeful in 2022.”
“I’m very optimistic it will be here is some form,” Hunter said.
“It was kind of like part of your family,” Gault said of the fabled roller coaster. “You think it’s always going to be there.”
“It needs a little closure,” Gault of why he had taken numerous photographs and video of the Blue Streak both before and after its demise.
Gault plans to return to the park for its 2022 season.
“I’ll be going back to remember and to see what’s left,” he said.