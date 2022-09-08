Meadville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Ryan J. Waring, 40, of 580 North St., Meadville, was arraigned Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on a charge of welfare fraud. The Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General filed the charge for an incident from Oct. 1, 2020, to Jan. 31, 2021. The state inspector general alleges Waring underreported household income during the period and received $2,720 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to which he was not entitled. Waring remains free on his own recognizance. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept. 21.
• Jadah L. Beck, 22, of 19640 Forest Green Drive, Apt. 113, Meadville, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before Pendolino and was bound over to court on a charge of simple assault and two summary counts. Meadville Police Department filed the charges for an incident July 30 at a Meadville tavern. Beck remains free on her own recognizance.
• Brittani E. Zirkle, 34, of 705 Alden St., Meadville, was bound over to the next term of court following a preliminary hearing Wednesday before Pendolino on charges of simple assault and two summary counts. City police filed the charges for an incident May 21 at a home on Alden Street. Zirkle remains free on nonmonetary bond.
• Vanessa R. Pekrol, 38, of 655 State St., Apt. 3, Meadville, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday before Pendolino and was bound over to the next term of court on charges of criminal trespass, criminal mischief, loitering and prowling, and a summary count. City police filed the charges for an incident March 9 on Park Avenue. Pekrol remains free on her own recognizance.
