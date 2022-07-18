Meadville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Benjamin J. Norr, 41, of Meadville, was ordered held for trial following a preliminary hearing Friday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on multiple charges. Meadville Police Department charged Norr with possession of a firearm prohibited, carrying a firearm without a license, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a drug paraphernalia and a summary count for an incident July 3. Norr remains lodged in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $20,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.