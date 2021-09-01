American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region has announced dates for blood donations in Crawford County.
Donation drives in Meadville will take place on Sept. 14 and 15.
The first donation opportunity will take place at Meadville Community Center, 1034 Park Ave., from 12:30-5:30 p.m. The second drive will occur at West Mead 2 Volunteer Fire Department, 20607 Ryan Road, from 3-8 p.m.
There will also be a donation drive in Guys Mills on Sept. 7 from 1:30-6:30 p.m. at Randolph Volunteer Fire Department, 11745 Route 198.
The American Red Cross needs donors of all blood types. Blood donor turnout has decreased by nearly 10 percent in recent weeks.
A coupon for a free haircut coupon from Sport Clips Haircuts will be given out to any donors who give during September. A 16-ounce Red Cross campfire mug will also be given to those who donate between Sept. 3-7, while supplies last.