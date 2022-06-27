The Community Blood Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York has scheduled a blood drive from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Meadville Masonic Lodge.
Over the past several weeks, the number of donors showing up each day has been reduced, creating a struggle to meet the needs of local hospitals, officials said in announcing the drive.
The COVID-19 pandemic has prolonged a blood shortage locally, as well as across the country, officials said. In addition, summer months are impacted by a 25 percent reduction in donations that are provided by local high school and college blood drives. Instead, the organization needs to rely on donors attending community drives throughout the region.
Organizers also said those who donate blood in June will be entered to win a $1,000 gas gift card.
Community Blood Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York is the exclusive blood supplier to 19 hospitals and seven STAT MedEvac bases throughout the region.
Appointments are encouraged to reduce your wait time but are not required. Walk-ins will be taken as space allows.
Individuals must be at least 17 years of age, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good general health to be eligible to donate blood. Individuals must have a valid photo ID in order to donate. Prior to donating, those giving blood should eat a good, solid meal and drink at least 18 ounces of water.
• To schedule an appointment: Call (814) 456-4206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.