CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — With the Cambridge Springs Firemen’s Parade and Carnival being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, a block party was held to raise funds for the Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department.
Fire Chief Chris French said, although the parade and carnival have been canceled for this year as well, the department is planning to bring back the popular parade and carnival next year. In the meantime, a second annual block party has been scheduled.
Last year’s party raised $3,000, and organizers of this year’s block party are hoping to top that figure.
Poplar Street residents Cindy Greiner and Dwayne Farrington will host the block party on Saturday starting at noon at the Carnival Grounds.
Those attending are asked, but not required, to make a donation to the fire department.
Activities include a car show, a ring toss game and a firefighters’ dunking booth.
There will be entertainment with music by Jam’r, Music by Scott, and the Familiar Spirit Band.
Greiner said they are adding activities this year.
“This year we’re having a Chinese auction and are looking for people to donate baskets and items for that,” he said.
Also, Greiner is inviting crafters and other vendors to attend, and they will not be charged a fee to set up a table.
“All we’re asking is that they make a donation to the fire department,” he said.
Admission and all activities, including dinner, are free. You will have to purchase tickets for the auction and items from vendors.
Barbecued and smoked food will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. Water and soda pop will be available for purchase and those attending are welcome to bring a dessert to share.
Crafters or vendors who would like to reserve a spot at the block party, or anyone wanting to donate basket items or make a donation to the fire department prior to the event are asked to call Greiner at (412) 956-4928.